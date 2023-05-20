Predictions of apocalyptic events have been since the beginning of the Common Era. There have been many theories that said an apocalypse would result in the extinction of humanity, a collapse of civilization, or the destruction of the planet. The end of the world has been predicted several times throughout history, but so far none of them have come true. The end of the World Day will be marked on May 21 this year. It commemorates the day when the apocalypse was to happen in 2011. It was Harold Camping, an American radio host and then President of the Family Radio Christian network, who warned the world of the approaching apocalypse, as per the Bible. Scroll down to know more about the End of the World Day. Baba Vanga's Prediction for 2023: Terrifying Prophecies That Point To The End of The World.

All You Need to Know About the End of the World Day

Harold Camping had warned the world of the approaching apocalypse, as per the Bible. He claimed that the rapture and the Judgment Day would occur on May 21, 2011, and then the Christians would ascend to Heaven. According to reports, Camping also declared that the end of the world would take place five months after that, which would occur on October 21, 2011.

Adding further, he said May 21 would be the date of the rapture “beyond the shadow of a doubt” and the event was to unfold at 6 p.m. local time. Due to his predictions, many of his followers gave up their jobs, and sold their properties amid his apocalyptic claims.

Later, Camping said that following the physical rapture on October 21, 2011, the entire universe would be destroyed by God. On October 16, however, Camping admitted to an interviewer that he was not sure when the end would come.

