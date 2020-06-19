Father’s Day 2020 is fast approaching and for everyone around the world, the perfect present for their beloved father is something that constantly crosses their mind in the build up to the wonderful occasion. Fathers truly are special because they very rarely ask their children to make them feel special while it’s the other way around all the time. Our superheroes growing up, they are our confidante and bring a sense of security and purpose to our lives. So be it any age group, finding the perfect gift for the Dads is a laborious task. But whatever be the gift, we cane be rest assured it will be treasured by them as they love us so unconditionally. Let us have a quick look at some Father’s Day gifts which can light up his day. Father's Day 2020 Date: When Will Father's Day Be Celebrated This Year? Know More About The Day Dedicated to the Super Dads Around the World.

Family Portrait: The tried and tested Family Portrait is an evergreen gift which is a perfect present on Father’s Day. Now a days the portraits come in so many spectacular customs and shapes that give it a stylish look.

Fit-band: We all want our fathers to be health conscious with him being so caught up with work and other commitments. A Fitband will make him realise the calories he has burnt or the distance he has walked in the day which is a small step towards a healthy life.

Weighted Blanket: A gift that will surely help the dads get a good night sleep. Weighted blanket come in different sizes depending on the size of the bed.

Formal shirt: A good formal shirt is never out of fashion and it is one gift we are sure is bound to make him happy with the kind of reluctance they show in buying clothes for themselves. Father's Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Unique and Personalised Presents to Put a Smile on Your Dad's Face! .

. Electric Shaver: Make Dad’s life easier with a quality electric shaver that has options of dry and wet shave. It also contains trimmers for sideburns and moustache.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker: They are easy to carry and a perfect partner for travel and house parties.

Leather Bag: An excellent leather bag that can hold hid laptop, meeting material, chargers and other work items easily is bound to bring a smile on his face.

Subscription to popular newspaper or magazine: All Dads love reading and discussing news and current affair so what better way to celebrate Father’s Day than gifting him a year subscription to his favourite magazine or newspaper.

Projector: If your Dad is a movie buff, the best thing to gift him is a projector that can work as a home theatre for him.

These are some of the perfect example of Father’s Day gift but what is of even more importance is to spend quality time with him and making him feel special.

