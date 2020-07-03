We are just a day away from the celebrations of American Independence Day 2020. The fourth of July is usually marked with grand celebrations and one of the main aspects is beautiful firework display in colours of the American flag. But this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will be low-key. Even if you cannot step out to watch the fireworks, you can enjoy them from the comfort of your homes. From New York's Macy's firework show to Washington DC's monuments, there will be live streaming of the beautiful display online. And you can check the details in here. Fourth of July 2020 Fireworks Live Streaming: From New York's Macy's to Nashville's Let Freedom Sing, Watch Out For These Virtual celebrations of Events in The US.

Fireworks display is one of the best parts of marking the American Independence Day for years. People gather at spots across the country to catch up on best views of the 4th of July fireworks. But given the rising cases of coronavirus in the US, the celebrations will be toned down. Some places have even postponed their independence events. Thanks to online streaming though, you can catch up all the updates from home. We give you the timings and detailed links here.

New York City's Macy's Fireworks

The fireworks display is incomplete with New York City's Macy's 4th of July event. The event will be covered on NBC on Saturday from 8 PM EST. This live streaming will be available on multiple platforms like YouTube, Sling TV, Hulu TV. You can register for free trial to catch the Independence Day event. Click here for the NBC link.

Fireworks Over Washington D.C.’s monuments

Another famous event to mark the US Independence Day will be held on Washington D.C.’s monuments. President Donald Trump will make a speech from the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. It will be streamed online. This will be aired on PBS at the same time as Macy's. The live streaming will begin at 8 PM ET tomorrow but the fireworks show will be from 9 PM.

Boston Pops Fireworks

This time, the celebrations of the Fourth of July in Massachusetts will be different. Instead of live fireworks, there will a patriotic entertainment with “A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes,” a pre-recorded performance from 8 PM on July 4. It will be shown on Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg website. This programme is a tribute to the coronavirus pandemic workers and also to those who have lost their lives in the crisis. So you shouldn't miss this one.

If you are still planning on going to some nearby places for watching the shows live, ensure that you follow all the guidelines and maintain social distancing. It is best to rely on live-streaming from the comfort of your homes this time for your and others safety.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).