Global Running Day is an annual event celebrated on the first Wednesday of June. This year it will be observed on June 7. It aims to promote the joys and benefits of running while encouraging people of all fitness levels to lace up their shoes and hit the pavement. The day is a worldwide celebration of running, inspiring individuals, communities, and organizations to participate in various running activities. Global Running Day is a fantastic opportunity for beginners to kick-start their running journey. Whether you're aiming for better fitness, stress relief, or simply enjoying the outdoors, we at LatestLY have curates some easy steps to help you get started on Global Running Day. A Guide for Beginners – How to Get Your Body to Adapt to Long-Distance Running.

Set Realistic Goals

Begin by setting realistic and achievable goals. Consider your current fitness level and establish targets that are challenging yet attainable. For example, you might aim to run for a certain duration or distance, gradually increasing it over time. Walking Enhances Brain Connectivity and Memory in Older People: Research Indicates.

Get Proper Running Gear

Invest in a good pair of running shoes that provide proper support and cushioning for your feet. Comfortable and breathable clothing suitable for running will also enhance your experience.

Warm Up and Cool Down

Before each run, warm up your body with some light exercises like jogging in place, leg swings, or dynamic stretches. After your run, allow a cool-down period with static stretches to help prevent muscle soreness.

Start with a Walk-Run Approach

Begin your running journey with a walk-run approach to build endurance gradually. Alternate between walking and running intervals, starting with one minute of running followed by two minutes of walking. Gradually increase the running intervals and decrease the walking time as your fitness improves.

Listen to Your Body

Pay attention to your body's signals and adjust your running pace or distance accordingly. It's normal to experience some muscle soreness or fatigue, but it's essential to avoid pushing yourself too hard and risking injury. Take rest days between runs to allow your body to recover and adapt.

The most important thing is to enjoy the journey and listen to your body. Running is a personal endeavour, and Global Running Day is the perfect opportunity to lace up your shoes and embark on a new and exciting adventure.

Wishing everyone a Happy Global Running Day 2023!

