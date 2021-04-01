The Friday before Easter Sunday is observed as Good Friday and this day commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. On this day, people pray and honour Jesus Christ's sufferings and pain. Observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on Friday, this day precedes Easter Sunday. The day often coincides with the Jewish observance of Passover. While observances have been curtailed to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, you send these thoughts and messages to remember the observance. As we observe Good Friday 2021, we bring to you Good Friday HD images and wallpaper for free download online. It also includes Good Friday WhatsApp messages, Jesus Christ photos, GIFs and images of the Cross which you can send your near and dear ones.

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and crucified on Calvary mountain in 33AD by Roman soldiers following the rules of the authorities. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus rose from the dead on the third day. Christians observe the day of crucifixion as Good Friday and the following Sunday as Easter. On Good Friday, churches organise dramas depicting Jesus Christ's life, especially the events leading to his crucifixion. Meanwhile, here are Good Friday 2021 HD Images, Wallpaper, Photos of Jesus Christ for free download.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessing of God Be Always Upon Us. Wish You a Blessed Good Friday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord’s Sacrifices Reflect Upon Your Actions. Have a Blessed Good Friday and a Lovely Easter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Friday Is Beautiful Because It Reminds Us That We Matter to the Great Lord. Have a Divine Good Friday With Your Family and Loved Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Faith in the God, Bring Peace to Your Heart, This Good Friday and Always. Have a Blessed Good Friday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed With Compassion, Patience and Love Towards Humanity on This Good Friday

Going by the teachings, many priests wash the feet of church attendees as a part of the service remembering Jesus' actions. Many churches also participate in Veneration of the Cross, a ceremony in which Christians kneel before the cross and affirm their faith.

