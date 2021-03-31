Good Friday 2021 is around the corner and people of the Christian community are all geared up to observe this occasion. Good Friday is celebrated as a public holiday in India. The occasion of Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his subsequent death at Cavalry, outside Jerusalem. Good Friday is celebrated on the Friday that precedes Easter Sunday. The festival of Good Friday is also observed as Great Friday, and Black Friday in different parts of the world. There is a lot to learn when it comes to the holy observance of Good Friday. If you are seeking details about Good Friday 2021 – its date, history, significance, and more, then you have reached the right spot. Holy Week 2021 Calendar: Know Full Dates of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Leading Up to Christian Festival of Easter.

When will Good Friday 2021 take place?

As mentioned, Good Friday takes place on Friday which immediately precedes the holy festival of Easter Sunday. It is the 6th day in the festivities of Holy Week celebrations. Good Friday is observed a day after Maundy Thursday and a day before the Easter Vigil. This year, Good Friday celebrations will take place on April 2.

What is the history of Good Friday?

The term ‘good’ in the name of Good Friday festive means pious or holy. The event of Good Friday is celebrated because on this day, the Judas had betrayed Jesus Christ, and the latter was crucified. It was after three days of his crucifixion, Jesus Christ came to life, which is celebrated as Easter Sunday. The celebrations of Good Friday date back to the 4th century.

What is the significance of Good Friday?

The festive event of Good Friday is also popularly known as Great and Holy Friday and Great Friday by people across the world. Several sub-sects of Christian religion like Eastern Orthodox, Methodist, Catholic, Anglican, Reformed, and Oriental Orthodox observe the occasion of Good Friday amidst grandeur rituals and traditions.

People observe worship services, vigil services, fasting, prayers, mass, and church services, marking the celebrations of Good Friday. Some many charitable activities and drives take place on this day, where alms are distributed amongst the poor on Good Friday.

The event of Good Friday is celebrated across the globe. In India too, the celebrations take place around the country, with Christians in different parts celebrating the festival in high spirits. And since the observance of Good Friday falls in the mid-week of the ongoing Holy Week celebrations, the event is observed in high stead.

As April 2 nears, we at LatestLY, extend wishes for Good Friday 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).