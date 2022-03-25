Happy Gudi Padwa 2022! Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and holds a very special significance in Hinduism. According to mythological beliefs, on this day Lord Brahma created the universe and it is also celebrated as the Marathi New Year. Since a fresh year begins from this day, people celebrate happiness and positivity with different types of sweet dishes such as Puranpoli prepared in houses. Along with this, people also greet each as they meet and hug them. But if you are not able to meet your loved ones on this occasion, you can wish them through Facebook, WhatsApp and text messages. This day sees great joy and celebration for the people of Maharashtra or wherever Marathi communities live. They celebrate this festival with great joy and gaiety. Gudi Padwa 2022 Food List: From Sabudana Vada to Shrikhand, 5 Traditional Maharashtrian Recipes To Relish on Marathi New Year.

The Hindu New Year begins from this day. It is also called Varsha Pratipada or Ugadi. Gudi means the flag of victory, whereas Padwa is said to be the Pratipada date. That is why on this day people hoist Gudi in their homes. The houses are decorated with festoons of mango leaves. It is believed that on this day Brahmaji created the universe. New Samvatsara also starts from this day. Therefore, this day is celebrated as 'Nav Samvatsara' i.e. New Year. Chaitra Navratri also begins from this day. It is a particularly popular festival in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. It is said that Yudhishthira ascended the throne in the Mahabharata on this day and Vikramaditya defeated the Shakas and started the Vikram Samvat. Farmers also celebrate it as the end of the Rabi cycle.

The Pratipada of Chaitra Shukla Paksha falls in the beautiful spring season which sees beauty all around the world. The months of Vikram Samvat are named on the basis of the rising and setting of the celestial constellations. The dates also rise according to the movement of the Sun and the Moon. It is believed that on this day, on the orders of Durga ji, Shri Brahma ji created the universe. Gudi Padwa, which is considered to be very sacred and important, falls on 13th April. Navratri festival is also starting from this day. Gudi Padwa is also celebrated in Goa and Kerala. In these states, Gudi Padwa is celebrated as 'Sanvatsar Padvo'. In the state of Kashmir, Navreh, in Manipur, Sajibu Nongma Panba, in Karnataka, the same Padva is known as Ugadi festival, and in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the day is celebrated as Ugadi. To celebrate the day you can send Gudi Padwa 2022 WhatsApp stickers, Facebook Status, Messages & HD Images. You can wish good luck to many using these Gudi Padwa 2022 HD Images given below:

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Heralds The Advent Of Prosperity And Good Luck For You. Gudi Padwa Greetings To You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On The Holy Occasion Of Gudi Padwa, May You Be Blessed With Happiness, Prosperity, Success And Good Luck. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find New Avenues of Success and May Your Life be Fulfilling. Wishing You a Happy Gudi Padwa 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hoist Your Gudi, And Pray For A New That has Happiness And Peace in Abundance For You and Your Family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Gudi Padwa Bring You Endless Joy, Wealth and Sucess.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Neem's Bitterness, Raw Mango's Sourness And The Sweetness Of Jaggery Remind You That Life is a Mixed Bag. Make the Most of Every Opportunity and Enjoy Little Moments. Gudi Padwa 2022.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers for Gudi Padwa?

From the religious point of view, fruits, flowers, leaves, plants and trees hold special importance. In the month of Chaitra, new leaves come on the trees and new grains also sprout. Just like that, we wish everyone good health and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa 2022!

