Gudi Padwa or Marathi New Year marks the traditional new year of Marathis and Konkani Hindus. This year Gudi Padwa 2022 will be observed on Saturday, April 2. Gudi Padwa signifies the arrival of spring and the reaping of Ravi crops. The festival is also related to the mythical day on which Hindu God Brahma created time and the universe. On this day families prepare special dishes that mix various flavours. As you celebrate Gudi Padwa 2022 with your loved ones, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of traditional Maharashtrian recipes that you must try on this day. Learn How to Make Gudi At Home With This Simple DIY Video Tutorial to Celebrate Marathi New Year.

Sabudana Vada

Sabudana Vada is a very crispy snack made with tapioca pearls and mashed potatoes. Not just in Maharashtra, but it is loved by people fasting during Navratri in North India.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is one sweet delicacy that Maharashtra offers. It is made of chana dal mixed with besan and jaggery and is cooked in lots of ghee.

Coconut Ladoo

Little tasty white coconut ladoo are delicious bite size pop made with condensed milk, sugar and desiccated coconut.

Basundi

Just like Rabri, Basundi is made with milk and thickened with sugar. It is one of the simplest recipes for a memorable feast.

Shrikhand

Shrikhand is delicious and easy to make, all you need to make it is hung yogurt. You can also make it even more exciting by making it in different flavours like mango, strawberry etc.

As you celebrate the traditional new year of Marathis with Gudi Padwa 2022, must try the above-mentioned recipes to make your day special. Wishing everyone Happy Gudi Padwa 2022!

