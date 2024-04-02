April is a month of celebrations in different cultures as it marks the start of a new year in calendars worldwide. People who follow the lunisolar calendar consider the month of Chaitra (which corresponds to March-April) as the first month of the year and celebrate the new year on the first day of this month with festivals like Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Gudi Padwa is a Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and considered one of the most important festivals of the year. Gudi Padwa celebrations start with a morning bath, wearing traditional clothes, lighting a lamp, and offering prayers and flowers to the deity. People decorate their houses with rangoli, flower garlands, and Kalash. As we prepare for Gudi Padwa 2024, we bring you a collection of special rangoli designs to decorate the entrance of the houses. Ugadi 2024 Rangoli Designs: Easy Ugadi Muggulu With Dots, Chukki Rangoli Designs and Dot Kolam Images for a Happy Telugu New Year on Chaitra Sukladi (Watch Videos).

Gudi Padwa 2024 Date and Celebrations

Gudi Padwa is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. Gudi Padwa 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. It is believed that the "Gudi" symbolises Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. According to Hindu mythology, Ravana was the king of Lanka, an island country in South Asia. People celebrate Lord Rama’s coronation after returning to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile.

The festival is celebrated with colourful floor decorations called Rangoli, and people wear special clothes designed with flowers, mangoes, and neem leaves. Street gatherings, dancing, and festive foods are also integral to the celebrations. To bring prosperity, people paint their houses or make rangoli outside to welcome the guests. There are several traditional rangoli designs, such as 'Lakshmi' footsteps, 'Kalash', 'Swastik', mango motifs and geometric shapes and designs which you could try. If you are looking for easy and simple rangoli designs for Gudi Padwa 2024, here are some unique and beautiful ones to decorate your home for this festive season.

Gudi Padwa Simple Rangoli Design

Gudi Padwa Special Rangoli Design

Gudi Padwa Beautiful Rangoli Design

Gudi Padwa Easy Rangoli Design

Gudi Padwa Easy Creative Rangoli Design

Gudi Padwa is a spring festival celebrated by Hindus, primarily those of the Marathi and Konkani heritage, which marks the beginning of the lunisolar new year. Rangolis, intricate designs made of coloured powder or sand, are a vibrant part of this festival. The occasion is associated with the arrival of spring and the reaping of rabi crops. It is also linked to the mythical day on which the Hindu god 'Brahma' created time and the universe. Some people celebrate it as the coronation of Rama in Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana. Let's celebrate Gudi Padwa with loved ones and welcome the new year with hope and prosperity. Wishing you a happy new year ahead!

