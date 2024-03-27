Gudi Padwa, celebrated predominantly in the Indian state of Maharashtra, marks the traditional Hindu New Year and the onset of spring. Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month (March-April) according to the lunar calendar, it holds cultural significance as a time of renewal, prosperity, and the triumph of good over evil. Gudi Padwa 2024 date falls on April 9. As you observe Gudi Padwa 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of food items that you can prepare to celebrate the day. Gudi Padwa: 5 Anarkali Suits from Alia Bhatt's Wardrobe You Can Wear On This Special Occasion.

Gudi Padwa 2024 will be observed on Tuesday this year. The festival is symbolised by the hoisting of the Gudi, a decorated bamboo stick with a bright cloth adorned with neem leaves, flowers, and a garlanded sugar ornament, outside homes as a symbol of victory and auspicious beginnings. Families dress in new clothes, prepare special dishes like Puran Poli and Shrikhand, and offer prayers to deities.

1. Puran Poli

A sweet flatbread made with a stuffing of cooked chana dal (split Bengal gram), jaggery, and spices like cardamom and nutmeg, wrapped in a thin layer of wheat dough and cooked on a griddle with ghee. Puran Poli symbolises sweetness and prosperity and is a must-have dish during Gudi Padwa celebrations.

2. Shrikhand

A creamy dessert made with strained yoghurt (hung curd), sugar and flavoured with saffron, cardamom, and sometimes nuts like almonds or pistachios. Shrikhand is often served chilled and is a refreshing and indulgent treat enjoyed during Gudi Padwa.

3. Aamras

A simple yet delicious mango puree made with ripe and juicy mangoes, sugar, and sometimes flavoured with cardamom or saffron. Aamras celebrates the abundance of mangoes during the spring season and is commonly enjoyed with Puran Poli or as a dessert on its own during Gudi Padwa.

4. Batata Bhaji

A savoury dish made with potatoes (batata) cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, and turmeric. It is often served as a side dish with Puran Poli or as a part of the Gudi Padwa meal spread.

5. Kesari Bhaat

A fragrant and colourful rice dish made with saffron, ghee, and sugar. It is sometimes flavoured with cardamom and nuts like cashews and raisins. Kesari Bhaat adds a touch of elegance and sweetness to the Gudi Padwa feast and is enjoyed as a main course or dessert.

These traditional Maharashtrian foods delight the taste buds and carry cultural significance. During Gudi Padwa celebrations, they symbolise prosperity, happiness, and the arrival of spring.

Wishing everyone a Happy Gudi Padwa 2024!

