Ugadi, or Yugadi, is the Telugu New Year's Day for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka in India. It falls on the first day of the Chaitra month, typically in March or April. It is also called the Chaitra Sukladi, and the new year is based on the beginning of the new moon. It marks the beginning of the harvest season and is celebrated with much enthusiasm and traditional fervour. Ugadi celebrations include drawing rangoli designs or traditional muggulu designs at home. As we gear up for Ugadi 2024 celebrations on Tuesday, April 9, here's a collection of small and simple Ugadi muggulu designs, unique Ugadi rangoli designs with dots, beautiful and easy Ugadi rangoli patterns, and so much more. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as 'dot kolam rangoli designs,' 'flower rangoli designs,' 'chukki rangoli designs with colour, 'chukki rangoli designs images', 'ugadi special rangoli designs' and so on. The word "chukki" means "star" in Kannada, and that's why people search for chukki rangoli designs or dot kolam with a star design!

On Ugadi, people create intricate rangoli designs or Ugadi Muggulu outside their homes to welcome the New Year and to ward off evil spirits. The designs often feature geometric patterns, floral motifs, and other traditional symbols. In some regions, dot rangoli, or rangoli designs with dots, are also popular during Ugadi. These designs are created by connecting dots with lines to form intricate patterns. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals & New Year's Days.

Apart from rangoli, Ugadi is celebrated with various traditional rituals and customs. People clean their homes, wear new clothes, and prepare special dishes like Ugadi Pachadi, a mixture of six different flavours symbolising the different aspects of life. They also visit temples to seek blessings for the New Year and to offer prayers for a prosperous year ahead.

The importance of rangoli designs with dots or Ugadi Muggulu lies in their symbolism and cultural significance. Each design carries a specific meaning and is believed to have a positive impact on the household. For example, the lotus flower symbolizes purity and enlightenment, while the peacock represents beauty and grace. Check out some of the best Ugadi Muggulu designs and Ugadi rangoli designs with dots to celebrate the day:

Easy Ugadi Muggulu Designs

Ugadi Muggulu

Easy Ugadi Muggulu With Dots

Ugadi Special Parrots Rangoli (5×3) Dots

Small Chukki Rangoli Designs

In conclusion, Ugadi is a time of joy, renewal, and celebration for the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The creation of rangoli designs with dots is just one of the many traditions that make this festival unique and vibrant. It is a time for families to come together, to reflect on the past year, and to look forward to a new beginning with hope and positivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).