Gudi Padwa Mehendi Designs: From Arabic and Indian to Floral, Latest Front & Back Hand Mehandi Patterns to Celebrate Marathi New Year

Gudi Padwa Mehendi Designs (Photo Credits: Instagram and WikiCommon)

Gudu Padwa 2020 will be celebrated on March, 25, 2020. This Hindu festival, celebrated mostly amongst people from Maharashtra is considered as Marathi New year. It is celebrated on the Shukla Pratipada of Chaitra month and is called Gudi Padwa or Sal Pratipada. It is also celebrated as Ugadi (Yugadi) in some areas of India. The day is celebrated as Hindu New Year begins on this day. 'Gudi' means 'Vijay Patka'. It is said that on this day King Shalivahana defeated his enemies (Shakas). Shalivahana Saka symbolises that victorious times began on this day. Other legends also say that on this day Brahmaji Gid created the universe. 2 Ways to Wear Traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari (9 Yard) Saree or Kasta.

The festival is also known as 'Navamsavatsar'. In Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra all the houses are decorated with mango tree leaves. People wish each other pleasant lives and the festival is celebrated as a sign of prosperity and a good harvest. However, on this day Maharashtrian women wear the nine-yard long navari or nauvari saree and also the traditional nath. Women deck up on this day and celebrate the new year with great enthusiasm and fervour. On this day women also apply Mehendi and if you are looking for latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have pattern inspirations for you from so many types of mehndi designs such as Arabic Mehndi Design, Indian Mehndi Pattern, Indo-Arabic Mehndi Designs. Gudi Padwa 2020: How to Make Gudi at Home on Marathi New Year? (Watch DIY Tutorial Video).

There are also floral designs with peacock motifs. Some like the bracelet style on their wrist and arms. Many women also like Moroccan mehndi designs that feature geometric patterns. Let's take a look at some of the beautiful Mehendi patterns you can choose from this Marathi New Year:

Beautiful Intricate Design

Minimal and Chic

Full Hand Design

Back Hand Design

Bracelet Style Mehendi

This year the Indian celebration will have to be celebrated under the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked people to celebrate Gudi Padwa indoors due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. "Even as we are readying to celebrate Gudi Padwa and welcome the New Year, the state is passing through an unprecedented situation. The government is doing all that is required to tackle the situation. However, the success of the efforts by the government depends on the complete cooperation from the people. I, therefore, appeal to the people to extend full cooperation to the government in tackling the situation," Koshyari said. Nevertheless, you can happily celebrate the festival inside your houses with your families.