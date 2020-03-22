Gudi Padwa 2020: How to Make Gudi at Home on Marathi New Year? (Watch DIY Tutorial Video)

How to make gudi (Photo Credits: File Image)

This year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 25 in Maharashtra and other areas in India. One of the most important festivals celebrated in the Indian culture, Gudi Padwa is celebrated as the 'Maha Parva'. Celebrated as the first day of Marathi new year, on this Mahaparbha, Gudi Padwa, people start the year with a new resolution. One of the most important aspects of this celebration is to set up a gudi in the backyard or the window of the houses. Gudi is made out of a bamboo stick, a silk cloth, a saddle leaf, mango leaves, fragrant flower garland and trinkets made up of silver or bronze copper (Gadu). 2 Ways to Wear Traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari (9 Yard) Saree or Kasta.

Usually, the day begins with a traditional oil bath after which people worship in a temple of the house itself. Finally, neem leaves are consumed by the devotees as prasad. It is said that eating neem leaves isn't just holy but also beneficial. In Maharashtra, on this day devotees also make toran and decorate their doors at their homes. People also make Swastik on a Kalash and wrap it up with silk cloth. The houses are decorated with flowers and a beautiful Rangoli is made. Marathi women wear nine-yard long Nauvari Saree and prepare sweets like Shrikhand, Puran Poli and Kheer in the house at Gudi Padwa.

Step by Step Guide to Make a Gudi for Gudi Padwa puja at home:

Take a bamboo stick in medium size

Tie a yellow, red or green cloth. It is usually a saree that has a golden brocade border.

With some neem and mango leaves tie the cloth around the bamboo.

Take the garland of fragrant flowers and a few sugar crystals and tie it around.

At the top, place an inverted copper or silver pot over the cloth.

Place the Gudi, slightly tilted, on the right side of the entrance of your home or the window.

Legends about Gudi Padwa say that, shalivahn created an army of clay and breathed life into it. They then defeated the enemies. The idea is to consider Gudi Padwa as a holy day to start something you consider important.