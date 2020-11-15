We are all in the festive mood, aren’t we? The festive season is upon us, and we cannot keep calm! Yes, we are in the middle of a pandemic, but we have become quite a pro in terms of keeping our celebrations limited. After the festival of lights, Diwali, it is time for Gujaratis to welcome their calendar year. Yes, Gujarati New Year, called Bestu Varas falls during Kartik month on the very next day of Diwali. The observation is also called Varsha Partipada, and Padwa, and individuals wish each other, ‘Sal Mubarak.’ Now the festivity is already upon us, and there is a lot to do, in this article, we bring you quick and easy last-minute Gujarati New Year or Bestu Varas 2020 rangoli ideas. Adorn your house with beautiful patterns and colourful rangolis to ring in the Gujarati New Year.

Rangolis are traditional designs and patterns which are considered extremely auspicious during a special occasion. Be it a wedding or any festival; individuals will take out some to create the perfect patterns on the floor. Gujarati New Year 2020 will be incomplete without the rangolis. Keeping the festival celebration limited, decorating your house with lights and colours is all we need to lighten up our festive mood. Here’s is a quick guide to make the perfect rangolis at your house to make the space unique and attractive.

Watch Video: Gujarati Rangoli New Year

Watch Video: Bestu Varas Rangoli

Watch Video: Peacock Rangoli

Watch Video: New Year Rangoli Design

If you are hoping to make a pattern in Gujarati style, the videos above will help you to carve the perfect designs. We hope that you are enjoying the festival season with your closed ones while following all the precautions to stay safe. Happy Gujarati New Year!

