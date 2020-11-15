A few hours ago, US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter to wish "Happy Diwali" and "Sal Mubarak" to "millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights". However, the love-dipped message soon became a target for the trolls who blamed Biden and Harris of being ignorant about the fact that New year hasn't yet begun according to the panchang (the holy calendar). Some even called them out for using the phrase "Sal Mubarak" which they claim isn't used by Hindu Gujratis.

Biden and Harris who will swear into office on January 20, 2021 took to Twitter to send across best wishes to the people for the ongoing festive season. However, in no time people began the outrage calling them out. Joe Biden tweeted: "To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak." Check Tweet:

To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 14, 2020

Kamala Harris on the other hand tweeted: "Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year." Check tweet:

Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 14, 2020

Check Out Tweets Trolling Joe Biden And Kamala Harris:

Mam @KamalaHarris Sal Mubarak is used 4 Gujarati New Year which fall after Deepavali Gujarati New Year 2020 is on 16th November Usually in other part of India only Deepavali is being celebrated n term Sal Mubarak isn't used there I guessed You should hv used term on 16th Nov20 https://t.co/enzrnzw0u2 — Sachiin Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) November 15, 2020

Offended

Kamala madam, please don't confuse us. Diwali is a Hindu festival, denotes victory of good over evil. Sal Mubarak is a Islamic term, denotes wishes for a new year. It would be nice if you clarify your self. 😄😄😄🙏🌹🇮🇳🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/P9cHQA2dtz — Premkumar (@Premkum23489338) November 15, 2020

The Correct Phrase

Sir - Sal Mubarak is not a Diwali Greeting. Nutan Varsha Abhinandan is the correct phrase. Means Good wishes for the New Year. — V N ARYA (@aryavansh108) November 14, 2020

Angry Netizens

Mr Biden, with all due respect while I understood your hashtag #HappyDiwali to which I reciprocate with gratitude, I would request you to seek services of a Sanskrit Scholar in the US to phrase your wishes for Hindu festivals. Sal Mubarak doesn't make sense at all☹️ — Rajesh H Acharya (@rajbatam) November 15, 2020

However, PM Narendra Modi's 2016 tweet is now going viral where he is wishing people on the next day of Diwali. He clearly mentions that Gujarati New year is celebrated a day after Diwali. So, why are Kamala Harris and Joe Biden receiving so much flak?

Today, a day after Diwali, Gujaratis mark the start of a New Year. Saal Mubarak to Gujaratis across the world. May this be a joy filled year — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2016

Gujrati New year is known to be celebrated just the day after Diwali and since yesterday the country celebrated Deepavali, it technically is supposed to be Gujrati new year today. However, Gujaratis in India will celebrate the day tomorrow aka November 16 as the thithi begins with a delay of a few hours. Check out Gujarati New Year tithi:

Gujarati New Year on Monday, November 16, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 10:36 AM on Nov 15, 2020

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 07:06 AM on Nov 16, 2020

When is Gujrati New Year Celebrated?

Diwali in Gujarat marks the arrival of the new year. Gujarati New Year is celebrated with utmost joy, happiness and enthusiasm throughout the state of Gujarat, celebrated one day after Diwali. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the Hindu month of Kartik. So, this day is said to mark the beginning of its new financial year. In some parts of India, New Year celebrations begin around spring, however, this day is considered an auspicious day particularly in Gujarat. On this day people close their old account books and open new ones. These account books, known as Chopra, are worshipped and marked with some auspicious symbols, followed by prayers for a profitable financial year.

Why Do People Say Saal Mubarak?

Saal Mubarak (સાલ મુબારક) is a Gujarati, Jain and Parsi phrase used as greeting to commemorate the Gujarati New Year celebrated the day after Diwali which is the popular Hindu and, Jain festival of lights. It is also spelt as Sal Mubarak and is the congratulatory phrase used to mark the Gujarati New Year, which falls a day after Diwali.

Most of the times, Gujarati New Year starts on Annakut Puja day which is also known as Gowardhan Puja. The first day of Diwali in Gujarat is observed as Agiyaras, the second day is celebrated as Vagh Baras or Vaak Baras as Dhanteras falls on the third day, Kaali Chaudash or Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated on the fourth day while Lakshmi Puja takes place on the fifth day. People wish each other during festivities by sharing Happy New Year 2020 greetings, Sal Mubarak wishes, HD images and messages. People wish each other using the phrase "Sal Mubarak" and "Bestu Varas" with Bestu Varas Greetings, Bestu Varas HD Images, Bestu Varas Messages, Bestu Varas Wishes etc.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).