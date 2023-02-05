Guru Ravidas Jayanti falls on the full moon day in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be observed on Sunday, February 5. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. He was an Indian mystic poet and saint of the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th centuries CE. He was born in 1450 CE in the village of Sir Gobardhanpur near Varanasi in today's Uttar Pradesh. He preached the removal of social divisions of caste and gender and promoted unity in the pursuit of personal spiritual freedom. As you celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Date: Know Purnima Tithi, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of the Sant Ravidas.

His original occupation was leather work, and he spent most of his time in spiritual pursuits at the banks of the river Ganga. He spent most of his life in the company of Sufi saints, sadhus and ascetics. He married Lona Devi when he was 12 years old and had a son named Vijay Dass. The medieval era texts suggest that Ravidas was the disciple of Brahmin bhakti poet Ramananda. It is believed that he gained his spiritual knowledge from Ramananda and was a follower of the Ramanandi Sampradaya tradition.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Images and HD Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Completely Surrender Yourself to the Almighty, You Find Eternal Peace and Happiness. Warm Greetings on Guru Ravidas Jayanti to You.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Cannot Do Well, at Least Do Not Harm Others. If You Cannot Live Like a Flower, at Least Don’t Live Like a Thorn. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make This World a Beautiful Place To Live In, Without Discrimination of Race, Religion, Caste and Colour. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanti. May Guruji Shower His Blessings on Your Entire Family.

Guru Ravidas Jayanthi 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember All the Great Preaching of Guruji on This Occasion of His Birthday and Travel on the Path of Wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Ravidas travelled a lot, visiting Hindu pilgrimage sites in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and the Himalayas. He is believed to have met the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, and 41 of his poems are included in the Adi Granth.

