Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on February 5. The day celebrates the birth of the famous saint of the Bhakti Movement. This year, India will celebrate the 646th birth anniversary of the great poet and spiritual figure. According to Drik Panchang, the birthday of Guru Ravidas is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh. It is the annual celebration for people belonging to the Ravidassia sect among Sikhs. Saint Ravidas has a sizeable population of followers in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. As we celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti, here’s all you need to know about Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 date, timings, rituals and celebrations. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates Falling in the Second Month.

People in India celebrate this special occasion with great enthusiasm. On the day of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, devotees take a holy dip in the river and perform several rituals. Ravidas was known for his belief in one God and unbiased religious poems. As per records, he invested his entire life in the abolition of the caste system and openly despised the notion of the caste system.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Date

In 2023, Guru Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated on February 5

The Purnima Tithi begins on February 4, 2023, at 09:29 pm and will end on February 05 at 11:58 pm

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Significance

Guru Ravidas, also known as Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas, was born in 1377 C.E. at Mandhuadhe in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India. His devotional songs and verses made a lasting impact on the Bhakti Movement. As per the Hindu calendar, Guru Ravidas was born on Magha Purnima. Hence, his birth anniversary is celebrated on Magha Purnima as per the Hindu lunar calendar. As per records, there is controversy on the exact birth date of Ravidas, as some scholars believe that it was the year 1399 when Guru Ravidas was born.

Ravidas had founded the Ravidassia religion and was a disciple of Sant Kabir. Mirabai was his disciple. His birthplace is now known as Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan, and it is a major place of pilgrimage for the followers of Guru Ravidas. Forty-one of his devotional songs and poems are included in the Sikh scripture, Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti Celebrations

On Guru Ravidas Jayanti, people carry out processions with his portrait to remember the great saint. On this auspicious occasion, Sikh scriptures are recited, and people offer prayers in the temples devoted to Guru Ravidas. The Guru's teachings now form the basis of the Ravidassia religion. Followers of Guru Ravidas bathe in the holy rivers and remember the teachings of Guru Ravidas on this day. Ravidas Jayanti has a special significance among the people following the Ravidassia religion that follows Ravidas Ji only, and other people who in any way revere Ravidas Ji like some of the Kabirpanthis, Sikhs, and other gurus.

