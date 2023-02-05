Guru Ravidas Jayanti is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the full moon of the Magh month. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Sunday, February 5. It is a popular holiday in northern India and a public holiday in four states: Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. As you observe Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Date: Know Purnima Tithi, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of the Sant Ravidas.

Ravidas was a famous poet and songwriter. He was born in 1450 in Uttar Pradesh. He was a spiritual figure who founded the Ravidassia religion and had a massive following. People celebrate his birth anniversary with great enthusiasm every year. They send messages to their family and friends on various social media platforms to wish them a Happy Ravidas Jayanti. Here is a collection of Happy Ravidas Jayanti 2023 wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember All the Great Preaching of Guruji on This Occasion of His Birthday and Travel on the Path of Wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Guru Ravi Das Jayanti. May Guruji Shower His Blessings on Your Entire Family.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make This World a Beautiful Place To Live In, Without Discrimination of Race, Religion, Caste and Colour. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Cannot Do Well, at Least Do Not Harm Others. If You Cannot Live Like a Flower, at Least Don’t Live Like a Thorn. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When You Completely Surrender Yourself to the Almighty, You Find Eternal Peace and Happiness. Warm Greetings on Guru Ravidas Jayanti to You.

On this day, people take a holy bath and then perform a special aarti to seek the blessings of the distinguished guru. People participate in Nagar Kirtan on this remarkable day, which holds a lot of significance. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023!

