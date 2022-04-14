Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2022! Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti is celebrated annually on April 14 in the memory of Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. He was a pioneer, civil rights activist and the man behind India's constitution. To honour Babasaheb Ambedkar's strength, struggle and continuous passage to attain equal rights for all, his birthday is also observed as 'Dr BR Ambedkar Equality Day' by British Columbia. This day is observed as a public holiday across many states. Apart from this, people also commemorate the Father of The Constitution of India's birthday with lovely wishes, quotes and greetings. Here's a collection of Ambedkar Jayanti images, Happy Bhim Jayanti 2022 messages, Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 greetings, SMS, wallpapers, and Facebook quotes. Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Date, History, Bhim Jayanti Facts and Significance of Observing the Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Political figures and heads of government pay homage to the statue of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar. This day is celebrated with grandeur by people around the world but especially by Dalits, Adivasis, labourers, women, as well as those who converted to Buddhism after his example. The statues of Ambedkar commemorated in procession in India are visited by large numbers of people. We have created messages, greetings and wishes that you can send to your friends and family to wish them on this special day.

Wishes for Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Ambedkar Jayanti is a Reminder That We Are Also the Children of This Country and We Must Fulfil Our Duties And Responsibilities Towards Our Country.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Let Us Bow to Dr B.R Ambedkar and Celebrate His Birthday by Taking Lessons From His Life. Happy Bhim Jayanti!

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: A Country Becomes Strong When the People of the Nation Are Strong. Let Us Take Inspiration From B.R. Ambedkar. Best Wishes on Bhim Jayanti!

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: We Must Stand on Our Own Feet and Fight As Best as We Can for Our Basic Human Rights. Happy Bhim Jayanti!

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads: This Ambedkar Jayanti, May the Spirit of Self Confidence and Fight Against Oppression Continue To Stay With Us This Happy Bhim Jayanti.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Banner and Images To Observe Bhim Jayanti

Dr B.R. Ambedkar is known as the Father of the Constitution and has inspired millions of people to stand up for their own rights and always strive for greatness and utilise their rights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).