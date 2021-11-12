Amla Navami or Akshaya Navami is celebrated in India with various rituals. It is known by other names like Jagaddhatri Puja, Kushmanda Navami and Satya Yugadi. As we celebrate Amla Navami 2021 on Friday, here's a collection of Amla Navami 2021 wishes, Happy Amla Navami greetings, Akshaya Navami wishes, Akshaya Navami messages, WhatsApp status, HD wallpapers, SMS and more to share with your family and friends. Akshaya Navami 2021: Five Health Benefits of Amla or Gooseberry You Must Know As You Worship the Amla Tree on This Day.

Amla Navami is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls between October and November. People send across messages with different greetings on this day to their family and friends. LatestLY curates greetings stating Happy Akshaya Navami, Happy Amla Navami, Happy Kushmand Navami and Satya Yugadi that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, devotees take an early bath in the Ganges, and other holy rivers and then the puja and rituals are performed under the guidance of a priest. Many people observe a particular ritual on Akshaya Navami for a rich harvest and incessant food grains. During this ritual, 30 squares are drawn with turmeric, known as Kotha. They are filled with pulses, grains and food items, and the puja takes place with Vedic mantras. Women also observe a strict fast on this day. This day is considered to be auspicious for making charity.

Many people worship the Amla tree, and many plant new Amla trees on this day. While worshipping the Amla tree, devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi. People send pictures of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to their friends and family to wish them Happy Amla Navami. Here are greetings that you can send to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Amla and Akshaya Navami 2021!

