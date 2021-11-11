Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami is an auspicious ritual observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls either in October or November. Amla Navami 2021 will be observed on November 12, Friday. Here's a collection of Amla Navami 2021 wishes, Happy Amla Navami greetings, Akshaya Navami messages, Happy Akshaya Navami 2021 images, HD wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp status, and more to mark this wonderful festivity. Akshaya Navami 2021: Five Health Benefits of Amla or Gooseberry You Must Know As You Worship the Amla Tree on This Day.

Akshaya Navami / Amla Navami is celebrated two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. It is believed the era of 'Satyug' started on this day, and hence it is also known as Satya Yugadi. As you observe this auspicious day, here are the messages you can send to your friends and family to wish Happy Akshaya Navami. You can select from our wide range of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

In many parts of the country, people worship the Amla tree (Indian gooseberry tree), celebrating Amla Navami. In West Bengal, this day is observed as Jaggadhatri puja, wherein Jagatdhatri or Jagaddhatri, the goddess of Satta, is worshipped. Many people go for Mathura Vrindavan Parikrama on this auspicious day. Making charity on Akshaya Navami is considered highly auspicious. Celebrating this auspicious day all over the country, here are wishes that you can send to your relatives through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Amla Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aavla Navami Ka Vrat Aya Hai, Khushiyon Ki Saugaat Laya Hai. Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Amla Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, Wishing You All Prosperity and Success! Happy Akshaya Navami.

Amla Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aavla Navami Ke Vrat Se Mitenge Saare Paap, Milenge Punya Aur Laabh, Vidhi Vidhan Se Vrat Karne Par Bhagwaan Karenge Beda Paar. Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Amla Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aavla Navami Ka Vrat Aya Hai, Khushiyon Ki Saugaat Laya Hai. Aavla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Amla Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Amla Ka Ped Rakhe Aapko Swastha, Na Lage Aapko Koi Bhi Beemari, Amla Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Amla Navami Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Akshaya Navami Ki Shubhkamnayein

Prayers offered on Akshaya Navami are fulfilled and lead the devotee on the path of moksha and liberation. Amla Navami is also known as Kushmanda Navami. According to the Hindu legends, Lord Vishnu vanquished the demon named Kushmanda and obstructed the spread of Adharma. Here are messages that you can send on this day with multiple names and rituals. You may send Kushmanda Navami, Akshaya Navami, Amla Navami or Satya Yugadi messages from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Akshaya Navami 2021!

