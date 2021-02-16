Happy Basant Panchami 2021! Like every year, this year too, there is a huge enthusiasm among the people about the arrival of Vasant Panchami. Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on February 16 across the country. On this day worship of Mother Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge, will also be done. It is said that worshipping Goddess Saraswati expands knowledge. It is believed that on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Magh month, Mother Saraswati appeared from the mouth of Brahmaji and hence the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated on this date. Maa Saraswati is worshipped as she is the goddess of knowledge. On this day people look for Saraswati Puja Images, Basant Panchami Pics, Saraswati Puja 2021 HD Images, Basant Panchami 2021, Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja images, Basant Panchami wishes, Basant Panchami images, Vasant Panchami images, Saraswati Puja wishes, Saraswati Puja messages, Basant Panchami messages, Saraswati Puja wallpapers, Basant Panchami wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIF messages and more.

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped on Basant Panchami. This festival is dedicated to Maa Saraswati and as per Hinduism, maa Saraswati is considered the goddess of knowledge. In the scriptures, knowledge has been described as a light that has the ability to remove all forms of darkness. This day is considered to be the best for the beginning of learning. If you are searching for the best and popular Vasant Panchami 2021, or say Basant Panchami 2021, messages, then you can find them all here. We at LatestLY wish you all a very “Happy Vasant Panchami 2021” and hope you will enjoy sharing the above “Basant Panchami 2021” festive greetings on this day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Peele Peele Sarson Ke Phool, Peeli Ude Patang, Rang Barse Peele Aur Chhaye Sarson Si Umang,

Aapke Jeevan Mein Rahe Sadaa Basant Ke Rang. Happy Basant Panchami."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Mausam Kee Najaakat Hai, Hasaraton Ne Pukaara Hai, Kaise Kahe Kee Kitana Yaad Karate Hai

Yah Sandesh Usee Yaad Ka Ek Ishaara Hai, Happy Basant Panchhami."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Veena Lekar Haath Mein, Sarasvatee Ho Aapake Saath Mein, Mile Maan Ka Aasheervaad Aapako, Har Din, Har Vaar, Ho Mubaarak Aapako Basant Panchamee Ka Tyauhaar, Basant Panchamee Kee Shubhakaamanaen...!"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Phoolon Kee Varsha, Sharad Kee Phuhaar, Sooraj Kee Kirane, Khushiyon Kee Bahaar, Mubaarak Ho Aap Sabako, Basant Panchamee Ka Tyohaar, Basant Panchamee Kee Haardik Shubhakaamanaen."

Download Saraswati Puja WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Saraswati Puja 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store app. There are various options such as Saraswati Puja mantra video, Basant Panchami celebrations photo frame, Basant Panchami 2021 greetings, Saraswati Puja HD images and more apart from stickers that you may like to download from the app. HERE is the link to download from the Play Store app. We wish you a very Happy Saraswati Puja 2020 and Happy Basant Panchami.

Yellow is considered to be of special importance for this day. It is considered auspicious to offer yellow flowers and yellow sweets on Vasant Panchami. It is believed that Lord Vishnu loves yellow colour. Cultural programs are also organized on this day. Finally, aarti is performed for Maa Saraswati.

