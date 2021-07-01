Canada Day is celebrated on July 1 every year. The anniversary of the Canadian Confederation, which occurred on July 1, 1867; the celebration of Canada Day is usually filled with a lot of fun and festivity. A federal statutory holiday, Canada Day 221 celebrations are currently receiving mixed reactions. However, people are sure to mark this day by sharing Canada Day Images and Wallpapers, Happy Canada Day 2021 wishes and messages, Canada Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

On July 1, 1867, the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick joined together to form a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. The holiday was officially named as Canaday Day in 1982 when the Canadian Constitution was patriated by the Canada Act 1982. This day is focused on talking about the history of Canada, its formation and what the country stands for. Many people also refer to this day as Canada’s birthday!

Canada Day celebrations are filled with public parades, carnivals and other festivals that are organised by various communities outdoors. As we continue to brave through the pandemic, the celebration of Canada Day 2021 is sure to be much more low-key. And sharing Canada Day Images and Wallpapers, Happy Canada Day 2021 wishes and messages, Canada Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures online is a great way of commemorating this historic day with subtlety.

Happy Canada Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Canada Day to All! On July 1st, I’m Sending You My Best Wishes.

Happy Canada Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes on the 1st of July. Have a Good Time With Your Family and Friends.

Happy Canada Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy First of July! Wishing You a Very Happy Celebration on Your Canada Day.

Happy Canada Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Canada Day! Cheers to Our Independence and Our Happily Growing Country.

Happy Canada Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All Canadians Around the World, a Very Happy Canada Day to You All.

Canada Day celebration was initially called Dominion Day since Canada was actually still a British Colony. Over the course of a long time, with slow and steady steps, Canada gradually gained increased independence and finally passed the Constitution Act, 1982, which served to patriate the Canadian constitution fully. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Canada Day 2021!

