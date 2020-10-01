Children's Day is celebrated with fun and frolic across the world. Different countries have dedicated different dates to celebrate Children's Day. In Sri Lanka, Children's Day 2020 is on October 1, which is today. Again, Singapore is gearing up to celebrate the day tomorrow October 2. It is a significant occasion and calls for a celebration. The schools and institutes in Sri Lanka organises various events to observe Children's Day. People also send across messages to wish Happy Children's Day 2020. It is nice to convey one's feelings to loved ones, to the loving kids, telling them how special they are and their importance. In this article, you will find a lovely collection of Happy Children's Day 2020 wishes, messages, Children's Day greetings, Children's Day quotes, GIFs and HD images to celebrate the day. You can wish Happy Children's Day with WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook messages as well.

Individuals can also send Children's Day 2020 greetings through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages among other things to their kids, friends, family, relatives, and other peer members. Recently, WhatsApp had launched a new feature on its app, i.e. 'Stickers', which is used comprehensively by people these days to convey their wishes. If you are looking for new and latest Children's Day 2020 wishes, then your search should end here. We at LatestLY bring you some of the top 2020 Children's Day messages and greetings which you can send to your loved ones and dear ones on this auspicious day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Earth Reveals Its Innocence Through the Smiles of Children. A Very Warm Wishes for All the Children on This Special Day. Happy Children’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Sweetest Period of Anyone’s Life Is Their Childhood. A Very Happy Children’s Day to All the Kids in the World. Spend This Day With Unlimited Fun!

Send This GIF With Message: The Most Precious Thing in This World Is a Smile on the Face of a Child. Happy Children’s Day to Every Kid in the World. You’re So Special to Us!

Apart from above wishes and images, if you wish to send colourful WhatsApp Stickers and messages, then head to the Play Store app. You can download lovely Children's Day 2020 stickers for WhatsApp by clicking HERE.

People not only send Children's Day 2020 greetings but also organise programs, competitions, plays, and other co-curricular activities for children at schools, colleges, and even housing societies. We at LatestLY, wish you a very 'Happy Children's Day 2020!'

