It is Children's Day 2020 in Sri Lanka. No, we are not talking about Bal Diwas, which is celebrated on November 14 in India, but Children's Day which is observed by Sri Lanka on October 1. All the countries have different dates to celebrate the day, and Sri Lanka observes the day on October 1, every year. Children's Day 2020 is celebrated to promote togetherness and awareness among children all over the world. It also aims at contributing to children's welfare. One of the ways of creating awareness about this observance is passing on greetings and messages of Happy Children's Day. Many people look for Children's Day 2020 HD images, quotes, SMS, GIF Images, WhatsApp stickers which they can send on this day. To make things easier for you, we have a collection ready for free download of Happy Children's Day 2020 wishes and messages that can be sent on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. Happy Children’s Day 2020 Wishes, Images and Messages Flood Twitter: Netizens Share Meaningful Wishes to Celebrate Children’s Day in Sri Lanka on October 1.

Different countries of the world, mark this day on different dates. Educational institutions in Sri Lanka make it a point to inform all the pupils about the rights of children and also draws attention to places where children are restrained from some benefits. People also share messages, greetings and images for the day on social media. Given below is a nice collection of Happy Children's Day 2020 messages, greetings, SMS, quotes and images which you can share on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Happy Children's Day 2020 Messages

Happy Children's Day wishes and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message reads: The earth reveals its innocence through the smiles of children. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy children's day!

Happy Children's Day greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message reads: Children Are the Most Precious of God's Creations. They spread the fragrance of love wherever they go And spread joy and happiness in every season, Handle them to care and love. Happy Children's Day!

Send This GIF With Message: What is life without children? Like a world without the sun, moon and stars, Blessed are the ones who have children, They are the little angels of God. Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day 2019 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message reads: Children are budding stars, The more you embrace them, The more they shine. Happy Children’s Day!

Children's Day GIFs

We hope the above collection of Happy Children's Day 2020 messages, images and greetings will help you to send across beautiful wishes. You can also highlight why it is important to focus on the proper development of children and how they play a very important role in society. Happy Children's Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).