Diwali is an auspicious festival celebrated with grand celebrations every year. The Hindu festival of lights is observed by following various customs and traditions in different states of the country. While major festivities have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the occasion will be celebrated at home with dear ones. People wish each other on the occasion saying 'Happy Diwali'. While you may not able to visit your loved ones this year, you can send them thoughtful wishes and messages to greet them on the occasion. As Diwali 2020 approaches, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Our list also includes 'Happy Dhanteras' wishes, Shubh Dhanteras Photos and Shubh Deepavali Greetings, to share with your friends and family. Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Lakshmi Puja GIF Greetings, SMS, WhatsApp Stickers, Messages and Quotes to Send to Family and Friends.

Diwali falls on falls on the new moon day of Karthik month. Diwali 2020 falls on November 14. Dhanteras Puja, also known as Dhantrayodashi is celebrated on November 13. The day is believed to be auspicious to buy precious metal. Hence, people make purchases of gold and silver jewellery. You can send these Dhanteras HD Images and wallpapers to greet your family and relatives on the occasion. Diwali 2020 Greetings & HD Images: From Marathi to Bengali, Know How to Wish 'Happy Diwali' in Different Indian Languages.

Happy Diwali wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali in Advance, Have a Lovely Festive Time And Make This Diwali a Memorable One.

Dhanteras Message (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Dhanteras 2020 Wishes to You All

Dhanteras 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Happy Dhanteras

Happy Dhanteras!

GIF Greetings Read: Wishing You Happy Dhanteras

Happy Diwali wishes in advance (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May Maa Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness All the Year Through! Wishing You a Happy And Prosperous Diwali 2020 in Advance.

Happy Diwali GIF

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Diwali Wishes to You

Happy Diwali 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Diwali

Dhanteras 2020 Greetings: Happy Dhantrayodashi Wishes to Send Loved Ones

How to Download Dhanteras And Diwali WhatsApp Stickers?

People widely used WhatsApp today to greet each other on different occasions. You can wish your loved ones on festivals using WhatsApp Stickers too. Go to PlayStore on your phone and download Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers and Diwali WhatsApp Stickers. Those images are surely going to bring essence to the celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).