Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. People across India observe the festival by following varying customs and traditions. Diwali celebrations see varied ritualistic practices in Southern and Northern India. People wish each other on the festival by saying 'Happy Diwali'. They send each other Diwali greetings and messages on the occasion. Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14. As the festival approaches, we bring to you the best collection of Diwali wishes in almost every Indian language. You can send these Happy Diwali messages and HD Images to your friends who belong to different parts of the country and wish them in their mother tongue through WhatsApp, Facebook and other online medium. They are surely going to be surprised when you wish them Diwali in their native language. Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIFs, Deepawali Messages, SMS and Greetings of Shubh Deepavali to Send Everyone.

The festival of Diwali is celebrated over a few days with various observance held on each day. It begins with Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, followed by Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj. In different states, different observances are given importance and are celebrated by following varied ritualistic practices. You can wish you loved ones on the occasion by sending these Diwali wishes in languages like Konkani, Punjabi, Asomese, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Eco-Friendly Diwali 2020 Local Products: From Cowdung and Bamboo Diyas to Seed Crackers, Here's How You Can Support 'Vocal For Local' Initiative and Celebrate Deepavali.

Diwali Wishes in Konkani - तुन्का सग्गाठंकयी दीपावली ची हार्दिक शुभेच्छा ।Antu asile pura lokaku

Diwali Wishes in Punjabi - त्वानूं सब नूं दिवाली दी लख लख बधाइयाँ।Twahnu Diwali diyan lakh-2 badhaiyan!!

Diwali Wishes in Asomese - दीपावली’र हार्दिक शुभेच्छा जौनाइसु आपुना’र लौक

Diwali Wishes in Marathi – Diwalichya Hardik Shubhechha "दिवाळच्य हरिक शुभखे"

Diwali Wishes in Oriya – Deepavalira Anek Shubhechha "ଦୀପାବଳିର ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଛା"

Diwali Wishes in Bengali – Subho Diwalir Preeti O Subeccha "শুভ দীপাবলীর প্রীতি ও শুভেচ্ছা"

Diwali Wishes in Malayalam – Deepavali Aashamsagal "ദീപാവലി ആശംസകള്‍"

Diwali Wishes in Gujarati – Diwali ni Hardik Shubechao Ne Nutan Varshabhinandan "तुन्का सग्गाठंकयी दीपावली ची हार्दिक शुभेच्छा "

Diwali Wishes in Hindi – Diwali ki Shubhkamnayein "दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं"

Diwali Wishes in Telugu – Deepavali Subhakankshalu "దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు

Diwali Wishes in Tamil – Deepavali Nalvaazhtukkal "தபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்"

Diwali Wishes in Kannada – Deepavali Habbada Shubhashayagalu "ದೀಪಾವಳಿ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು"

There are various legends and mythological stories attached to the festival of Diwali. People worship Goddess Lakshmi as she is believed to bring in prosperity and good luck. Those celebrating the festival light lamps outside their houses ushering in goodness. As Diwali approaches, people clean their houses and buy new goods for the house. On the day of the festival, they take an early bath, wear new clothes and visit their friends and relatives. They exchange gifts and wish them Happy Diwali. Meanwhile, as COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations, you can send these Diwali wishes in different languages to your loved ones through social media and other messaging platforms.

