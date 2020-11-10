Dhanteras 2020 Pooja Timings: Dhanteras is one of the most-loved festivals in India. This year, the occasion of Dhanteras will be observed on November 13, with Diwali set to be celebrated on November 14. The festive event of Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi in different parts of the country. If you are looking for more information about Dhanteras 2020 – its date, auspicious timings, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and rituals, then you have arrived at the right place. We, at LatestLY, bring you all the information you need to know about Dhanteras 2020. You might want to know what is the auspicious time to buy gold and know the Dhantrayodashi muhurat to purchase gold on Diwali to bring in good luck and prosperity.

What are the auspicious timings of Dhanteras Pooja 2020?

• Dhanteras Puja 2020 Date: November 13, 2020, i.e. Friday

• Dhanteras Pooja 2020 Muhurat ¬¬¬¬– 05:36 PM to 05:59 PM

• Pradosh Kaal – 05:36 PM to 08:12 PM

• Vrishabha Kaal – 05:41 PM to 07:39 PM

• Trayodashi Tithi Begins – 09:30 PM on Nov 12, 2020

• Trayodashi Tithi Ends – 05:59 PM on Nov 13, 2020

• Yama Deepam Time – November 13, 2020, i.e. Friday

What is shubh muhurat of Dhanteras Puja 2020 in my city?

• Mumbai – 06:01 PM to 08:34 PM

• New Delhi – 05:28 PM to 05:59 PM

• Hyderabad – 05:41 PM to 05:59 PM

• Kolkata – 04:58 PM to 05:59 PM

• Chennai – 05:40 PM to 05:59 PM

• Bengaluru – 05:50 PM to 05:59 PM

• Ahmedabad – 05:56 PM to 05:59 PM

• Pune – 05:57 PM to 05:59 PM

What are the Rituals of Dhanteras Puja?

There are a number of rituals and traditions that people follow on the occasion of Dhanteras. People usually start cleaning and decorating their homes and offices a day before the auspicious festival. They adorn their houses and workplaces with earthen lamps, flowers, fancy lightings, and rangoli designs.

On the day of Dhanteras people begin their day by waking up early in the morning and take bath during the time of sunrise. People observe fasting or partial fasting on this auspicious day of Dhanteras. They break their fasting after the Lakshmi Puja in the evening. People also search for gold rate today aka the price of yellow metal. That is not it many people do not know the reason why buying gold, silver & new utensils are considered auspicious on Dhanatrayodashi?

The Dhanteras Pooja at home or office usually takes place in the evening, where people light earthen lamps to keep the bad vibes and evils away. People sing bhajans, devotional songs, and chant mantras in praise of Goddess Lakshmi. People then offer ghee diyas, kumkum, fresh flowers, and rice to the Goddess.

Along with Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. After this, people also offer traditional sweets and other religious items to the Goddess. There, also, is a tradition of lighting a Yamadeep on the occasion of Dhanteras. This earthen lamp is kept outside the home, to ward off evils and untimely death of the family members.

With only a week left for Dhanteras 2020, we at LatestLY, wish you all and your family a very Happy Dhanteras 2020. We hope you have a great time bonding with your family on this auspicious day of Dhanteras.

