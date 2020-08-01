Friendship Day in India is annually celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Friendship Day 2020 will take place on Aug 2. In many other countries, Friendship Day is observed on July 30 every year. On April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nation declared International Day of Friendship on July 30, however, countries like India and Malaysia celebrate it on the first Sunday of August every year. On the occasion of Friendship Day, we will provide you with Happy Friendship Day 2020 wishes for colleagues along with Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages, SMS and HD images to honour your friends. Happy Friendship Day 2020: How to Make Peace With A Friend After Fight? Things to Do When Your BFF is Mad at You!

Friendship Day is simply observed to appreciate the presence of your friends and shower love on them. People around you with whom you develop a bond become your friend. Friends at your workplace are someone very special to you, as you meet them and have interaction with them on a regular basis. Apart from helping you in your work assignment or task as a team member, they also share their happiness as well as sadness with you in the office cafeteria. Your colleagues are indeed special and sharing the tiffin with them is really fun. On Friendship Day 2020, you should make a point to bring a smile on your colleague face. Happy World Friendship Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Greeting Cards, SMS, Quotes, Messages and Wallpapers to Send to BFFs!

Unfortunately, this time due to coronavirus pandemic, many people are working from home as offices are shut to avoid the spread of COVID-19 germs. Mostly you will not be able to catch up with your colleagues on Friendship Day 2020. However, you can reach out to them by sending out amazing Happy Friendship Day messages and wishes. Free download of stickers, HD images, friendship quotes and greetings for Friendship Day 2020 is available below.

Friendship Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cheers to Friendship Day, to Us and to Many More Years to Come We Are Going to Celebrate It Together. Love You Friends, Blessed to Have You All!

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Friendship Is Like a Favourite Book With No Ending. Your Every Adventure Will Stay on These Pages Forever, and You Never Know What Will Happen Next. Isn’t It the Most Exciting Thing in the World? Happy International Day of Friendship.

Friendship Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Friendship Is the Purest of All Relation. If You Ever Find a Friend Who Is True and Honest, Be Thankful and Don’t Ever Let Him Go. Happy International Friendship Day to All!

Happy Friendship Day GIF Greeting

GIF Greetings: Friends Are More Like Family and You Guys Are My Heart. Happy Friendship Day My Best Friends, I Love You! May We Always Be Like This.

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: You’re Annoying. You’re Weird. You’re Crazy. You’re Stupid. You’re… Just Like Me. Happy International Day of Friendship 2020

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Most Cheerful Person Who Always Boost Me to Grow and Who Always Lead Me My Way, to You My Friend, Happy International Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Get creative this Friendship Day 2020 by sending out cool WhatsApp stickers to your friends, you can download it from here. We wish all office colleagues and everybody in this world a very Happy Friendship Day, love each other and always stay in peace.

