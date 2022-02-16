Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022! Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on the day of Magha Purnima. According to the Hindu calendar, Sant Ravidas Ji was born on this day in a village near Varanasi. His followers celebrate this day with great pomp. On this day Sant Ravidas Ji is worshipped, processions are performed and Sant Ravidas is remembered by chanting bhajans. Ravidas Ji is also known as Raidas Ji and he also adopted ancestral work. The devotion of God in his mind was so inculcated that instead of making it a means of earning money, he made it a medium of service to saints. On this very special occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, we have brought for you some of his precious words, Sant Ravidas Inspirational Quotes, which can help change your life. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022: With eye on Punjab Assembly Elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal Declares School holiday in Delhi on February 16.

On Sant Ravidas Jayanti, his followers bathe in the holy rivers. After that, remembering the great events related to the life of his guru, they take inspiration from him. There are many such inspiring incidents from the life of Sant Ravidas from which we can learn to lead a happy life. This day is like an annual festival for his followers. Lakhs of devotees reach their birthplace and participate in a huge procession. Couplets composed by Sant Ravidas Ji are sung and even bhajan-kirtan takes place. Forty verses composed by Sant Ravidas have also been included in the holy book. On this auspicious occasion, you can wish Ravidas Jayanti to your friends, relatives, and close ones through these wonderful WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Wallpapers, GIFs Images, and SMS. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year; Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Messages

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Bhala Kisi Ka Nahi Karr Saktey To Buraa Kisi ka Matt Karna Phool Jo Nahi Bann Saktey Tum Kantey Ban Karr Mat Rehna. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Wish Reads: May This Guru Ravidas Jayanti Bring Wisdom, Peace, and Prosperity in Your Lives. Happy Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Quotes

Guru Ravidass Jayanti Photo (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp Text Reads: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Sayings & SMS

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2022 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Image Reads: Aaj Ka Din Hai Khushiyon Bhara Aap ko Poore Parivaar Sahit Guru Ravidas Jayanti Ki Shubhkaamnaayein!

Sant Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon of Magha month according to the Hindu calendar. It is believed that he was born around 1450. Sant Ravidas Ji taught people to love each other without discrimination.

