Happy Happy Hindi Diwas 2021! Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year across the country on September 14. During this, conferences, seminars, discussions etc. are organised in schools, colleges and other literary institutions in the country where many dignitaries express their views on Hindi Day. Hindi is considered the official language of the country, hence Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. The first Hindi Diwas was celebrated on September 14 in 1953 and since then every year the day is celebrated as Hindi Diwas.

After the country got independence in the year 1947, apart from the rules and regulations in the constitution, on September 14, 1949, the constituent Assembly decided by one vote that Hindi would be the official language of India.

Hindi Diwas (File Image)

To celebrate the day in a much more fun, colourful and interesting, you can send out your greetings easily via WhatsApp stickers as well.

