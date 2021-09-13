New Delhi, September 13: Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14. This year it falls on a Tuesday. The day is celebrated annually to mark the adoption of Hindi language as an official language in India. Hindi, written in Devanagri script, is mother to large number of dialects including Braj, Khari Boli, Bundeli, Awadhi, Bagheli among others which are widely spoken across the Northern and Central India. The Hindi literature is also a potpourri of several beautiful prose, poetry and write-ups composed in the language and its different dialects. In terms of number of speakers, Hindi ranks fourth in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin. Here are some sayings on importance of Hindi language.

History And Significance Of The Hindi Diwas:

On September 14, 1949 the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi as the official language. To commemorate this, every year September 14 is celebrated as the Hindi Diwas across the country. The first Hindi Diwas was celebrated in 1953. The day is dedicated to promote the Hindi language and highlight the beauty of the various spoken and written forms of expression in it. It is an Indo-Aryan language which is written in Devanagari script. Hindi language has 11 vowels and 35 consonants. The President of India presents the Rajbhasha awards on Hindi Diwas to people who contributed towards the language. Here are some beautiful Hindi words which get lost in translation.

Several cultural programmes are organised across various schools, colleges, universities on Hindi Diwas to promote the language and create awareness about its rich and progressive literature. Certain competitions including essay writing, poster-making, quizzes, debates among others are orgainsed as a part of Hindi Diwas programmes. Hindi language is more than a means of communication, its a source of expression backed with cultural and social history. A simple glance at the list of writers, authors and genre in Hindi language is enough to understand the depth of expressions it carries. We wish you all Happy Hindi Diwas!

