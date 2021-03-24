Holi 2021 is approaching, and we cannot keep calm! The celebration this year will be low-key because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but that in no way means the fun will be any lesser. This year, Holi wishes and greetings stand more significant for families and friends to stay connected during the festival virtually. This is why we bring you Happy Holi 2021 in Advance wishes and WhatsApp stickers for free download online. Ahead of the Festival of Colours, share Chhoti Holi messages, Holika Dahan greetings, HD images and GIFs. You can send these Happy Holi wishes via online messaging apps such as Facebook, Signal, Telegram, among others.

Holi is a celebration of colours. People from all the communities in India come together to celebrate the occasion. Smearing colours, pichkari, water balloons and lots of food are all part of the celebration. Besides, there are some hilarious Happy Holi memes that are so relatable for you to LOL at. While sharing honest Holi jokes spread laughter among people, Happy Holi greetings spread positivity too. With distanced festival observation taking over the usual celebrations, sending wishes and messages online have become even more significant. So, make the Festival of Colours, brighter by sharing Holi 2021 wishes in advance, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, Telegram HD images, Signal messages and GIFs.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival of Colours Fill Colours in Your Life. To Every Shade of You, I Wish Happy and Colourful Holi!

Holi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Holi From Mine to Yours. Hope You Have a Colourful Day and a Colourful Life With All Kind of Right Twists in the Colour.

Happy Holi 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Isn’t a Day’s Celebration, It’s a Season Full of Love, Emotion and Colour. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Grant You Peace of Mind and Good Health. Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holi Is the Festival of Love and Togetherness. Enjoy the Day to the Fullest. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

Happy Holi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Colourful Blessings on Holi. May You Have a Happy and Contented Life.

Holi 2021 GIF:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Holi!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you a very Happy and Safe Holi!

