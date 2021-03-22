Happy Holi, everyone! Now we know that the celebration of Holi is yet to begin this year, but before that, the religions towns of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, aka Braj Ki Holi, has started with Laddoo Holi. Hence, it’s just about time for you to share early greetings with your family and friends. This is why we bring you Happy Holi 2021 wishes and WhatsApp sticker messages. Holi 2021 begins on March 28, with Chhoti Holi celebrated on the first day and the second day is the main rangwali holi, also known as Dhulendi. The Happy Holi 2021 wishes, Chhoti Holi images, Dhulendi greetings, and photos can be sent along through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other messenger and social media apps to celebrate Braj Ki Holi.

Holi is the festival of colours, and the celebration begins after Holika Dahan. It is a grand event for the people in India, and people from all communities come together and celebrate the colourful holiday. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, the celebration is expected to be low-key. Meanwhile, the Braj Ki Holi celebration is live-streamed online for devotees to watch the observation from home. Since travelling to the religious towns of UP may not be possible for a lot of us, given the ongoing situation, you can share your festival greetings with friends and family. Download these Happy Holi 2021 wishes, WhatsApp sticker messages, Facebook HD images, Chhoti Holi Telegram greetings, Signal photos and more to mark the beginning of BrajKi Holi.

WhatsApp Message reads: Sending Love With Red, Friendship With Pink, Wisdom With Yellow and New Beginnings With Green. Have a Colorful and Happy Ho

WhatsApp Message reads: May God Paint the Canvas of Your Life With the Colors of Joy, Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Good Health and Success. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message reads: I Plucked the Brightest Colour From the Rainbow and Sent It Across to You to Wish You a Very Happy Holi.

WhatsApp Message reads: It’s Holi. So, Drench All Your Loved Ones With Water and the Fabulous Colours of Holi. Happy Holi!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp’s latest updated stickers include images that can be sent on different occasions. To download WhatsApp stickers' newer collection, individuals need to visit the Play Store app or click HERE. Happy Holi!

