Happy Holi! The Festival of Colours is one of the most enjoyable events for people across the nation. From splashing colours to water balloons, and an array of street food, desis get fully indulged in the spirit of Holi. This year, the pandemic has led to the cancellations of Holi celebrations at COVID-19 hot-spot cities, including Mumbai. While the concern is understandable amid the rising coronavirus cases that in no way memes, we cannot have a fun Holi celebration! Even at home, LOL, at these Happy Holi 2021 honest memes and funny jokes that totally sum up the spirit of the festival of colours. From the biggest Holi scam, ‘sirf teeka laguanga,’ to ‘expectations vs reality,’ check out these hilarious Holi posts and celebrate the festival virtually.

Holi 2021 starts on March 28 and ends on March 29 with Rangwali Holi. The two-day festival will include a low-key celebration this year. However, the festival, which is celebrated for a week in Uttar Pradesh, has already begun in Vrindavan and Mathura. The festival involves covering everyone in coloured powder and water.

No matter how well equipped we are with pichkari and that gross silver paint; there is always a high chance of getting hit by a random paani ka gubbara. And we can’t even do anything about it because ‘bura na maano Holi hai!’ Besides, none of us really spared by that one friend, who every year promises his ultra ‘Sirf Teeka Laguanga’ formula, only smearing your face with colours. Again, we have those Bollywood-led expectations of playing Holi when the reality is totally the opposite. These Holi 2021 funny memes, jokes, hilarious posts and images are so perfect and accurately describe the festival of colours.

Happy Holi Memes!

Who Else?

Expectations vs Reality Memes

Hahahaha

So Accurate!

LOL

Every Damn Year!

That Look Though

The Biggest Scam!

We All Have That Friend!

That Wink!

Aren’t they hilarious? For most states, we may have to skip the massive Holi celebration this year, given the ongoing pandemic. But these memes and jokes will keep the spirit high and spread a smile across the internet. Happy Holi!

