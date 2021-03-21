Holika Dahan 2021 Shubh Muhurat & Rituals for Good Luck: Bhadra Yoga, considered inauspicious for Holika Dahan, will not be an obstacle this time. Holika Dahan's auspicious time will be from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Holika Dahan will take place on 28 March, while Holi will be celebrated on 29 March. The first day of the Holika Dahan Holi festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Phalgun. It is a tradition to play with colours the next day. Jyotishacharya Pandit Vishnu Prasad Bhatt told that on the day of Holika Dahan, Bhadra Yoga will be held till one o'clock in the afternoon.

Whereas, Holika Dahan will start in the evening from the time of Godhuli Bela. It is believed that the wind direction during Holika Dahan determines how business, agriculture, finance, education and employment will be like for the next year. It is said that the night of Holika has been included in the category of Maharatri, like Deepawali and Shivaratri. There is a law to put the ashes of Holika on the forehead. By doing this, physical troubles are removed. Chanting mantra on this night achieves Mantri Siddhi. Holashtak has started on Sunday and will end on 28 March.

When is Holika Dahan?

According to the panchang, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday 28 March. This day is the date of the full moon. Holika Dahan's Muhurta will be from 6: 37 in the evening, from 8: 56 in the night. According to the Panchang, colours will be played on the Pratipada date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month on Monday 29 March.

Holika Dahan Won't Fall Under The Bhadra period

Before doing any auspicious task, meditation of Bhadra Yoga is done. It is believed that auspicious actions should not be done in Bhadra Yoga. In the Puranas, Bhadra is described as the daughter of Surya and the sister of Shani Dev. The nature of Bhadra has also been described as that of Shanidev.

Holika Dahan 2021: Rituals for Good Luck

Don't forget to eat white foods, even on the day of Holika Dahan.

At the time of Holika Dahan Pujan, worship only by covering your head.

Newly married women should not watch Holika Dahan.

Don't forget to watch Holika Dahan together, forgetting mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

On the day of Holika Dahan, no manglik or auspicious work should be done.

On the day of Holika Dahan, avoid needlessly going to any place of silence, or cremation. Because on this day many people perform tantric actions, which

The role of Bhadrakaal is considered special in the calculation of panchang. It has a place in Vishti Karan. Bhadrakal is also considered auspicious for some works. According to the Panchang this year, on March 28, the Bhadra period will remain for 1: 54 minutes in the afternoon.

