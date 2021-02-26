The festival of colours, Holi, is approaching and we cannot keep calm! Even though the celebration will be different and virtual this year, the spirit of spring arrival with colours is sky-high. Holi is one of the significant festivals of India, and is celebrated on different dates every year. As the event is approaching, it is about time for us to know the festival's details. When is Choti Holi? What is Holika Dahan? What is the date of Braj Holi? You must be having a lot of queries. Hence, here we are with all the details you must know. This article brings you Holi 2021 dates, history, significance, shubh muhurat, rituals, puja time, and celebrations for the festival of colours.

Holi 2021 Dates: Holika Dahan and Choti Holi Shubh Muhurat

Holi falls on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun. Holi 2021 is on March 29 and Choti Holi/ Holika Dahan is on March 28.

Choti Holi/ Holika Dahan Date: March 28, 2021

Holika Dahan Muhurat: 06:54 PM to 09:14 PM (02 Hours 20 Mins)

Purnima Tithi Begins: 3:26 am, March 28

Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:17 am, March 29

Braj Holi 2021 Dates

The Braj festival takes place a few days before Holi. Held in honour of Lord Krishna, the festival is marked by verve and zest. Holi in Vrindavan or Mathura Holi are from March 23 to March 30, 2021. The week-long celebration includes, Lathmar Holi, Phoolwalon Ki Holi, Vrindavan ki Holi, Holika Dahan and more.

Holi 2021: Significance, Rituals and Celebrations

Holi starts with Holika Dahan, where people gather, perform religious rituals in front of the bonfire, pray that their internal evil is destroyed. Holika was the sister of demon king Hiranyakashipu, who had a son Prahlad. The king wanted everyone to worship him, but his son refused as he was a devotee of Lord Vishnu. The demon king was angry and asked his sister Holika to take Prahlad in her arms and enter a blazing fire. But Prahlad survived while Holika was burned. The Holika bonfire and Holi signifies the celebration of the symbolic victory of good over evil.

After the observation of Holika Dahan, on the next morning, people celebrate Rangwali Holi. They smear each other with colours. Water guns and water-filled balloons are also used to play and colour each other. In the evening, after sobering up, everyone dresses up and visit friends and family.

