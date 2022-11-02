Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 will be observed on November 2, Wednesday. It is a day dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri who is an incarnation of Maa Durga. Jagaddhatri Puja was first started by Maharaja Krishnachandra of Krishna Nagar Nadia in Bengal. In Ramakrishna's mission, Jagaddhatri Puja was initiated by Sarada Devi, Ramakrishnan’s wife and observed in centres of the mission all over the world. As you celebrate Jagaddhatri Puja 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this auspicious day with Jagdamba Puja greetings, Dhatri Puja Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Share Jagadhatri Puja WhatsApp Messages and Maa Jagadhatri Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Day.

Jagaddhatri Puja is a major autumnal event in Bengal after Durga Puja and Kali Puja. The rituals of the festival are observed for four days: Saptami, Ashtami, Navmi and Dashmi. Jagaddhatri Puja is also known as Jagdamba Puja or Dhatri Puja. The rituals are very similar to that of Durga Puja. Here are messages and wishes that you can download and share with your friends and family on this auspicious day with Jagdamba Puja greetings, Dhatri Puja Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Akshaya Navami 2022 Date in India: When Is Amla Navami? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and the Significance of the Celebration Related to Lord Vishnu.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Maa Durga Always Be With You All. Happy Jagadhatri Puja to Everyone Celebrating!

Jagadhatri Puja 2022 WhatsApp Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Enjoy the Colourful Occasion of Jagadhatri Puja With Your Family and Loved Ones. Happy Jagadhatri Puja.

Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Jagadhatri Puja! I Hope This Jagadhatri Puja Is Full of Fun and Beautiful Moments for You. May Goddess Durga Bless You With Good Health, Prosperity and Joy.

Happy Jagadhatri Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Protect You From Every Evil out There and Guide You Wherever You Go, and in Whatever You Do. Happy Jagadhatri Puja.

The rituals and celebrations are extravagant in the Chandannagar region of Bengal. This year’s rituals have already started from October 31 and will continue till November 3. The festival is a reminder that good always wins over evil and is a festival of pleasure and happiness. Wishing everyone a Happy Jagaddhatri Puja Day 2022!

