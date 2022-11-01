Jagaddhatri Puja is observed mostly in West Bengal and Odisha and Goddess Jagadhatri or Jagat Dhatri is a form of Goddess Durga. Her name means mother or bearer of the world. It falls on the day of Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami. A mythological story of this observance that is found in Kena Upanishad and Katyayani Tantra says that Goddess Parvati took Agni, Vayu, Varuna and Chandra to remind them that all the power in the Universe belongs to Devi, which is why she is called the bearer of the world. Goddess Jagadhatri is believed to be an incarnation of Maa Siddhidhatri, who is the combined form of Sri Tripura Sundari and Goddess Durga. As you celebrate Jagaddhatri Puja 2022, here are greetings and wishes that you can share with your loved ones as Jagadhatri Puja WhatsApp messages and Maa Jagadhatri images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this day. Akshaya Navami 2022 Wishes: Share Amla Navami Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Satya Yugadi Images and HD Wallpapers on This Auspicious Day.

