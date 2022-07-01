Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 will be celebrated from July 1 in Puri. This annual Hindu celebration is associated with Lord Jagannath and commemorated with all the pomp and show in Puri, Odisha. This annual observance falls on the Dwitiya Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of Ashada month. The celebration of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is not only witnessed in the state but also celebrated by devotees across the world. To do so, people often share Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 wishes and messages, 2022 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra greetings, Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Live Telecast Online: Watch LIVE Streaming of Holy Car Festival and Get Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Ratha Jatra Held in Odisha.

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra - as the name suggests - is a chariot festival that is dedicated to Lord Jagannath. This celebration is believed to signify the time that Lord Jagannath sets out on a journey to visit his aunt's house. To mark this, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra commemorates Jagannath's annual visit to Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple (maternal aunt's home) near Saradha Bali, Puri. The Rath Yatra consists of three chariots Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. These chariots are newly constructed every year in preparation for the festival.

The Rath construction for this event begins on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. The three chariots are decorated as per the unique scheme prescribed and followed for centuries standing on the Bada Danda, the Grand Avenue. As we prepare to celebrate Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022, here are some Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 wishes and messages, 2022 Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra greetings, Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Greetings, Messages, Photos and Quotes To Celebrate the Hindu Festival

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is known as the oldest Rath Yatra in the world. It has also been mentioned in various ancient scriptures. However, in more recent times, Rath Yatras has become a common international affair because of the ISKCON Hare Krishna Movement. However, the importance of Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra has remained intact. Millions actually flock across the world to attend this festival. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022!

