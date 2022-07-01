The much-awaited Puri Ratha Yatra has begun in Odisha's Shri Jagannath temple. The auspicious Chariot festival is a colourful occasion which draws millions of devotees from various parts of the country and from abroad to Puri every year. The three majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra are drawn to their aunt's house i,e. Gundicha Temple via Mausi Maa Temple. Watch the live broadcast of the holy car festival on DD Odia and Doordarshan National, below. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2022 Wishes & Greetings: Download HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Wallpapers & SMS To Send during the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

LIVE Telecast Of Puri Rath Yatra 2022

Watch LIVE Streaming Of Jagannath Puri Ratha Jatra 2022:

