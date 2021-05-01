Labour Day which is also known as International Workers’ Day is observed on May 1. This event is observed to commemorate the work of labourers and the working classes. In some countries, it is referred to as May Day. The day is celebrated by following various programs and workshops across countries. Although Labour Day is generally observed with various functions to appreciate the hard work of labourers, this year the celebrations will be only available through virtual platforms due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, you can wish people on Labour Day 2021 by sending these wishes and messages. Share these Labour Day WhatsApp Stickers, International Workers’ Day Facebook Greetings, Labour Day HD Images, International Workers’ Day 2021 SMS, GIF Images, and messages to wish on the day.

Labour Day honours the work of labourers and workers came into being following the International Workers' Day union movement in the 19th century. In the United States, industrialists have started exploiting workers by making them work for 15 hours a day. As the exploitation continued, workers and labourers formed a union demanding their rights. It was only on May 1, 1886, that the labour class came together and revolted against this unjust system and asked for paid leaves, good wages, and proper breaks. Following a peaceful protest in which people were killed, Labour Day came into force. International Workers’ Day 2021 Date, Theme and History: Why May 1 Is Observed as Labour Day? Know Significance of the Observance to Commemorate Achievements of Workers.

You can actively participate in the celebration of Labour Day by sending out wishes to your contacts and colleagues to applaud the hard work of each worker who built up the nation. Below are some International Workers’ Day text messages, Labour Day HD Images, International Workers’ Day GIF greetings, and May Day wallpapers that honour labourers' contribution to society.

Labour Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Day for You and Your Hard Work! Let Us Celebrate the Success and Struggles of Your Working Life. Wishing You a Happy Labour Day!

Labour Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is a Day to Celebrate Each Other and to Share Happiness. Happy Labour Day!

Labour Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Labour Day to the Workers of Every Field! The World Is Built on Their Contribution and All of Them Deserve Equal Respect From Us!

Labour Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Highest Pleasure to Be Got Out of Freedom, and Having Nothing to Do, Is Labour. Happy Labour Day.

Labour Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Our Appreciation and Respect to the Workers of Every Field. Happy Labour Day!

Send This GIF With Message: With Hard Work Comes Great Satisfaction. Enjoy Your Labour Day Weekend. Happy Labour Day 2021.

Labour Day GIF

How to Download Labour Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can also use the medium to send wishes and greetings. Download Labour Day WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store and wish people on the observance. We wish everyone a Happy Labour Day!

