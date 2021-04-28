International Workers’ Day, also known as Labour Day in most countries, and even May Day is a celebration of labourers, and the achievements of the workers. But the observation of International Workers’ Day is more than a celebration. It has a significant history, due to which, every year on May 1, we celebrate Labour Day. So what is it? What more should you know about International Workers’ Day? In this article, we will know it all. International Workers’ Day 2021 date, theme, history, significance, and more, find out why May 1 was chosen to commemorate the achievements of workers.

International Workers’ Day 2021 Date and Theme

Labour Day or International Workers’ Day or Workers’ Day is celebrated on different days across countries. But most places, including India, mark the day on May 1. The date was chosen in 1889 for political reasons by the Marxist International Socialist Congress, which met in Paris and established the Second International as a successor to the earlier International Workingmen’s Association. International Workers’ Day 2021 is on May 1, and every year, the observation has a common theme. But this year’s theme has not been decided yet and is expected to be announced soon.

International Workers’ Day: History and Significance

Most countries have different origin stories to mark International Workers’ Day. But the common idea has always been the labourers taking a stand against the exploitation they were subjected to. May 1 was chosen in 1889 for political reasons by the Marxist International Socialist Congress, which met in Paris and established the Second International as a successor to the earlier International Workingmen’s Association. During the era of industrialisation, US industrialists exploited the working class by making them work for 15 hours, a day. It was on May 1, 1886, when the workers came together and revolted against the unjust system.

In India, the first May Day was observed in Madras (now known as Chennai) on May 1, 1923, by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. It was also the first time when the Red Flag, which symbolises Labour Day was used in the country for the first time. Not only Labour Day, but May 1 is also Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day, as, on this day in 1960, the two states attained statehood from the division of the Bombay State.

