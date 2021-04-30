The first day of May holds great significance to workers everyone in the world. It is a day to remember the time when several labourers came out as a force to stop injustices against them by industrialists. May 1, observed as International Workers’ Day, or Labour Day, and even known as May Day is a celebration of labourers that is promoted by the international labour movement. Like every year International Workers’ Day 2021 is on May 1. This year, the celebration will be different, and are encouraged to observe the same at home. To make your virtual Labour Day 2021 celebration memorable, here we bring you International Workers’ Day 2021 wishes. These Happy Labour Day messages, HD images, greetings, and wishes are perfect to celebrate and honour the workers through Facebook, Signal, Telegram, Instagram, and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that can be downloaded and shared on the messenger app.

During the era of industrialisation, US industrialists exploited the working class people by making them work for 15 hours, per day. It was on this date, in 1886 when the works came together and revolted against the unjust system. Again, in India, the first Labour Day, or May Day was observed in Madras (now Chennai) on May 1, 1923, by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. These along with many other historical events related to better the working condition led to a global observation of International Workers’ Day on May 1. Celebrate May Day with these Happy International Workers’ Day 2021 wishes, Facebook messages, Labour Day Signal HD images, Telegram greetings, and WhatsApp stickers.

