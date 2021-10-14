Maha Navami 2021 will be observed on October 14, Thursday. Maha Navami is a part of Navratri celebrations. The ninth day of Navratri is known as Navami. Here's a collection of Maha Navami 2021 wishes, Maha Navami images, Happy Maha Navami HD wallpapers, Subho Maha Navami greetings, WhatsApp messages, SMS, quotes and a lot more to celebrate this auspicious day on Thursday. Maha Navami 2021 Date in Kolkata: When Is Ayudha Puja? Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Durga Navami Celebrations.

Sharad Navratri that falls in the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar and in the month of September and October according to the Gregorian calendar, is of the utmost importance. It is believed that on Maha Navami, Maa Durga made her final assault on Mahishasura, and on the following morning, i.e., Vijay Dashmi, triumphed over him. This day symbolises the victory if good over evil. We at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to your family as you observe this auspicious day. Maha Navami 2021 Messages: Durga Puja WhatsApp Greetings, Full HD Images, Wishes and SMS To Greet Subho Maha Navami.

Many devotees observe strict fast during Navratri. Some fast two days, while others fast all nine days. The fast ends either on Ashtami or Navami, i.e., eighth or ninth day of Navratri. The people who don’t fast but observe the festival strictly avoid consuming onion, garlic and alcoholic products. Also, some people observe fast wherein they eat a normal meal but only once throughout the day, whereas others observe falahari in which they eat only fruits.

Happy Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Bless You Like She Blessed Rama To Fight The Evil Like He Fought Ravana. Happy Maha Navami!

Happy Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Durga Navami I Wish, You Are Blessed With Prosperity, Happiness, Health, Wealth and Success by Maa Durga. Happy Maha Navami!

Happy Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Maha Navami, I Wish You Endless Opportunities and Tremendous Success in Life. Maha Navami Wishes to You.

Happy Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Flood Your Life With the Colours of Joy and Prosperity, Bringing You and Your Loved Ones Delight. May Maa Durga’s Heavenly Blessings Remain With You Always. Happy Durga Navami

Happy Maha Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Has Ups and Downs, Some Days Might Be Rough, but Maa Durga Will Give You the Courage, and the Ability To Be Tough. Have a Happy Maha Navami!

To end the fast, a small ceremony called kanjak puja is organised. In this ceremony, nine young girls are invited to the house and honoured with food and gifts. As the Kanjak enter the house, their feet are washed by the devotees and they are considered as the incarnation of Maa Durga. People seek blessings from these little kanjak on this day. As you observe Kanjak Puja, here are WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all to wish on this day. Wish you a Happy Maha Navami 2021 everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2021 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).