Sharad Navratri is one of the most important festivals of Hindu culture. Celebrated almost pan India with different traditions, it is a nine-day festival that worships Maa Durga. Of all nine days, ninth day, i.e., Maha Navami is of utmost significance.

Maha Navami 2021 falls on October 14, Thursday. Navami Tithi begins at 8:07 pm on 13 October and will end at 6:52 pm on 14 October. Therefore, the fasting devotees will end their fast with the kanya Pujan on 0ctober 14. Messages related to Kanjak, Kanya Pujan and Maha Navami float on social media on this day. To make it easy for you, we have curated all the messages at one place. You can select messages from our collection to send via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, snapchat and text to wish your friends and family. Know Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance of Auspicious Kanya Pujan and Other Durga Puja Rituals That Take Place on the Ninth Day of Navratri

Devotees wake up early and observe an early bath on this day. They prepare typical Navami Prashad, i.e., Puri, chana and halwa and offer it to little Kanjak who are considered as an incarnation of Maa Durga and her avatars. After offering the Prashad to the Kanjak, devotees then end their fast by eating the same. As you end you fast with Kanjak Pujan, here are some messages that you can send to all your relatives on this auspicious day.

Maha Navami marks the end of nine days of fasting in Navratri. It was the last day of battle between Maa Durga and buffalo demon Mahishasura. Mahishasura had gained the boon that no man could kill him. Therefore, Maa Durga with all the divine energies of Devas killed him in a battle and was named as the Mahishasuramardini which means The Killer of Mahishasura. Celebrating and depicting the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura here are Whatsapp stickers and GIF images that you can send to you friends as you observe Maha Navami.

Wish you a Happy Maha Navamai 2021!

