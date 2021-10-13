Maha Navami is celebrated on the last day of Navratri. Maha Navami 2021 will be commemorated on October 14, and it marks the fourth day of Durga Puja. Maha Navami is one of the most important celebrations, and Goddess Durga is worshipped as Mahisasuramardini. On the day of Maha Navami, Goddess Durga is said to have killed the evil demon Mahishasur, thereby getting the name Mahishasuramardini. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Navami 2021, here is everything you need to know about this observance, Maha Navami date & Puja Vidhi and more. Durga Puja 2021 Dates in Kolkata: When Is Subho Sasthi, Maha Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami? Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

When is Maha Navami 2021?

Maha Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Navaratri and will be commemorated on October 14. The Navami Tithi Begins at 08:07 PM on October 13 and will go on till 06:52 PM on October 14, 2021. One important part of the Maha Navami celebration is the performance of Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja.

When is Ayudha Puja 2021? Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Ayudha Puja falls on Maha Navami tithi in South India mainly in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. Ayudha Puja is also known as Shastra Puja and Astra Puja. Ayudha Puja Vijaya Muhurat - 02:22 PM to 03:09 PM

Significance of Maha Navami 2021

Maha Navami holds immense significance for Bengalis across the country. On the fourth day of Durga Puja, it is on this day that Goddess Durga is said to have ended the wrath of the evil demon Mahishasura. Various pujas and rituals are followed on this day. An important observance is the Sandhi Puja is held at the cusp of Ashtami and Navami Tithi. Sandhi Puja 2021 will be held on October 13. However, it is on the auspicious day of Navami that many people observe Durga Balidan. In addition to this, people also perform the Navami Homa and Kanya Puja on this day.

Celebrated on a day before Vijaya Dashami, Maha Navami marks the last day of Navaratri. Many people observe a stringent Navami fast on this day, while others make the most of this observance by heading out to Durga Pandals for the Pujas and rituals and indulge in pandal hopping. Maha Navami is said to mark the beginning of the victory of good over evil, and we hope that this is what happens in your life. Happy Maha Navami 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2021 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).