There would be hardly anyone who wouldn't have played video games in their childhood, and Super Mario wasn't their first game! Well, taking a moment and travelling back in time would bring back so many unforgettable memories of our childhood. The 90s kids would be the most nostalgic lot today, as the world celebrates 'Mario Day' on March 10. Every year, the fandom of the popular video game Mario observes 'Mario Day' to mark the day's celebrations. There are so many facts which you will be surprised to know about your childhood hero – Mario. At LatestLY, we bring you the most impressive and interesting facts about Mario on this Mario Day 2021, which you will love to share with your friends, and family members, with whom you had so much fun playing. Its-A Me, Mario! Nintendo’s Mascot Super Mario -Know Interesting Facts About the World’s Famous Gaming Platform Hero.

Although Mario first debuted in Super Mario Bros. in 1985, his first appearance was in the game titled 'Donkey Kong', released in 1981. In that game, Mario was given the name of 'Jumpman'. If you are thinking about Mario's second name, you are in for a surprise. Like Michael Michaels of Adam Adams, Mario's first name as the same as his first name, i.e., Mario. Not many people know that Mario was originally a carpenter and not a plumber when he first broke on the screen. When Mario Bros., designed by Miyamoto and Gunpei Yokoi, preceded Super Mario Bros in 1993, it was then when the character of Luigi – Mario's brother – was first introduced. Remember the green Mario, ha? It is a little-known fact that Mario's game developers had also introduced another version of Mario, i.e., Wario. He was portrayed to be naughty and debuted in-game named Super Mario Land 2. Speaking about naughty things, it is a little-known fact that after the Super Mario Bros movie was released in 1993, two porn films – Super Hornio Brothers and Super Hornio Brothers II – were also released at the same time, where the porn legend Ron Jeremy starred as Mario. There was a Q score survey conducted in the United States (US) in the early nineties. The results were surprisingly shocking as the kids in the US recognised Mario more than Mickey Mouse. In 1993, Hollywood made their first attempt at making a movie based on the video game. The movie was titled 'Super Mario Bros.' Not many people know that, since 1995, the voice behind Mario, Wario, and Luigi's character has been provided by none other than US actor Charles Martinet. Another interesting fact that will bamboozle you is that Mario's character has featured in over 200 video games. National Video Games Day Special: From Super Mario, Road Rash to Alladin and More, Here's How You Can Play The Classic Old Games Online. It doesn't stop there! With sales of over 240 million units, the Super Mario Bros video game series also have a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records.

We all have played the Mario video game at least once in our lifetime. Given the craze and fan, following the Super Mario Bros has, it would be an amazing time to find your old video games and plug them in your TV. If that is a thing of the past, then you'd be at least excited and thrilled to celebrate the festive event of Mario Day 2021, on March 10, today.

