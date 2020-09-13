Its-a Me, Mario! Now, tell us you did not say that exactly in the voice of Super Mario Bros’ titular character! It has been 35 years that Mario, Luigi and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom have reigned Nintendo’s gaming empire. Yes, our favourite Super Mario turned 35 today, September 13, 2020. With so many titles and iterations under its belt, the classic franchise boasts some of the company’s best-selling hits and games such as the Mario Kart. Despite making his professional gaming debut way back in the 1980s, there are still quite a few things that people do not know about their favourite high-flying, moustachioed plumber. As we celebrate Nintendo’s mascot, Super Mario’s 35th anniversary, here we bring you some interesting facts about the popular character that will surprise you and give you all the more reasons to fall in love with Mario. So, without any further delay, don a pair of blue dungarees and adopt an inaccurate Italian accent, because it’s Mario time! From Road Fighter & Mario to Contra, These 90s Video Games Will Make You Nostalgic While Searching for Your 64-in-1 Cassette And Go 'PUBG, Who?'

Mario was created by Japanese video game designer, Shigeru Miyamoto. The mascot appeared in the game designer’s first-ever title, the 1981 arcade platformer, Donkey Kong. He was called a ‘Jumpman.’ He was also a carpenter then, but not a plumber. Shigeru Miyamoto drew Mario as wearing a cap because he found drawing hair difficult. He also drew the moustache because it was easier to see in the crude video game screen resolution back then. Here's Why ‘March 10’ is Celebrated as Mario Day Every Year. Super Mario Bros was the first game to be set in Mushroom World. It was Miyamoto’s ever-evolving fantasy kingdom. He claims that the idea came from enchanted foodstuffs in myths and folklore. Mario and his younger brother Luigi are known as the ‘Mario Brothers.’ This means that Mario’s last name is also Mario and so his full name is Mario Mario.



Mario has appeared in more than 200 video games. The Super Mario Bros series is known to be the most successful gaming franchise of all time.

These are some interesting facts about your favourite gaming character. Nintendo recently announced a huge lineup of new releases coming in the final months of 2020 and early 2021 to celebrate 35 years of the iconic series.

