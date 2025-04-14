Puthandu is the annual celebration of Tamil New Year. Puthandu 2025 falls on April 14. This annual commemoration is focused on commemorating the beginning of a new year according to the Tamil lunisolar calendar. From dressing up in new clothes to sharing a grand feast with family and friends, there are various integral parts of the Tamil New Year celebration that are highly anticipated by many. People often share Happy Puthandu 2025 wishes and messages, Puthandu Nalvalthukal greetings, Happy Puthandu images and Tamil New Year HD wallpapers with family and friends.

New Year celebrations are often seen as an opportunity for people to start afresh, and Tamil New Year celebrations offset just the same opportunity. The festival date is set with the solar cycle of the solar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the month of Chittirai. Puthandu is considered to be an important festival which is celebrated by family and friends alike. The commemoration is mainly focused on getting together, preparing special delicacies, and seeking the blessings of almighty for wealth, health and prosperity in the coming year.

The traditional celebration of Puthandu is not just marked by a particularly religious section. It has evolved into a common celebration for everyone across Tamil Nadu. As we prepare to celebrate Tamil New Year 2025, here are some Happy Puthandu 2025 wishes and messages, Puthandu Nalvalthukal greetings, Happy Puthandu images and Tamil New Year HD wallpapers that you can share online.

It is interesting to note that Puthandu celebration is also marked as the New Year by various other communities across the country. From Baisakhi celebration in Punjab to Jur Sital in Bihar, people across the country celebrate the beginning of a New Year on this day. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Tamil Puthandu 2025!

